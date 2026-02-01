Golfing great Frankie Minoza joins PSA Hall of Fame

Golfing great Frankie Miñoza joins the celebration in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association 2025 Awards Night as he’s set to be honored with a special recognition during the Feb. 16 gathering at the Diamond Hotel Manila.

Miñoza, 66, is the latest sporting icon the country’s oldest media organization will elevate to the PSA Hall of Fame.

The award has been a long time coming for the pride of Bukidnon, who is considered one of the outstanding pro golfers the country has ever produced.

A two-time Philippine Open champion and former Japan Golf Tour mainstay, Miñoza will be hoisted in the HoF where the greatest of the Filipino athletes are enshrined in the likes of boxing’s only eight-time division champion Manny Pacquiao, pool legend Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes, World Cup of bowling champions Paeng Nepomuceno and Bong Coo, former Asian track queen Lydia De Vega, Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre, and just recently, the country’s first ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo.

The presence of the soft-spoken golfer is expected to add glitter and glamour to the formal event co-presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and ArenaPlus, where Olympic gold medalists Carlos Yulo and tennis sensation Alex Eala are going to be crowned as Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Miñoza himself was a two-time Athlete of the Year winner by the PSA in its yearly affair supported by major backers the Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Cignal, Premier Volleyball League, Philippine Basketball Association, Akari, Rain or Shine, Capital1 Solar Energy, and Acrocity.

He was bestowed with the honor in 1990 along with boxers Luisito Espinosa and Roberto Jalnaiz, and again in 1998 also with Espinosa.

It was 36 years ago when Miñoza’s star finally shone on the fairway after emerging winner of the Asian Golf Circuit Order of Merit by winning three tournaments in the tour.

He would repeat the same feat eight years later when he also topped three tournaments in the circuit, while making it to the Top 50 of the Official World Golf rankings.

The Filipino golfer also had stints in major championships such as the Masters, PGA Championship, and the Open Championship.

Miñoza spent most of his career playing in the tough Japan Golf Tour, where he won a total of seven tournaments for an estimated career earnings of $4.8 million.

He also won one Asian Tour title and 10 tournaments in the Asia Golf Circuit.

Miñoza still actively campaigns in the Philippine Golf Tour until now.