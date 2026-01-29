Nartatez officially obtains four-star rank, sworn in as PNP chief

General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. officially obtained his four-star rank as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered his oath of office as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief at Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Marcos congratulated Nartatez on assuming the top post and expressed full support as he takes on the responsibilities and challenges of leading the police force.

“Nagpaabot ng pagbati at suporta ang Pangulo kay General Nartatez para sa kanyang husay sa pamumuno sa hanay ng kapulisan,” Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

She added that the President recognized the critical role of the PNP in bolstering the administration’s efforts to maintain peace, order, and security nationwide.

Nartatez served as acting PNP chief for six months following the relief of Nicolas Torre III on Aug. 26 last year.

Torre’s appointment as general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) paved the way for Nartatez’s promotion to four-star general.

On PNP Day, Thursday, Jan. 29, Nartatez vowed to push integrity-based reforms and strengthen police deployment and operations to maximize protection for the Filipino people.

“We take to heart the President’s call for a visible, disciplined, and trusted police service. As Chief of the PNP, I commit to ensuring that every Filipino will experience prompt, respectful, and competent police service. This includes further improving operational capability and enforcing accountability,” Nartatez said.

His career spans key leadership posts, including PNP Deputy Chief for Administration (2024–2025), National Capital Region Police Office Director (2023–2024), Regional Director of Police Regional Office IV-A Calabarzon (2022–2023), and Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office Director (2016–2018).

He has held multiple key positions in the PNP since he joined the police force in 1992, including as Director for Comptrollership and Intelligence; member of the elite PNP Special Action Force; and as member of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

In 2006, Nartatez was promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel.

Nartatez is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP). (Betheena Unite, Aaron Recuenco)