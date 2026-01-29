Malate police chief, drug unit relieved amid robbery case vs 6 cops

The station commander of the Malate Police Station and all members of its drug enforcement unit have been relieved from their posts following the arrest of six policemen accused of robbery inside a hotel in Makati City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced on Thursday, Jan. 29.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin said the six policemen—a police sergeant and five rookie cops—were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 28, in a follow-up operation based on the complaint of the victim.

“These police scalawags are now detained and will be criminally charged with airtight cases to ensure conviction. They will also face administrative charges which will result in their dismissal from the service the soonest possible time and in accordance with proper procedures,” Aberin said.

The victim told investigators that armed men barged into his hotel room in Makati City after a night out in Malate, Manila.

He said the suspects pointed a gun at him, forced him to lie on the ground, tied his hands, and carted away his belongings before fleeing on motorcycles.

Aberin said the station commander of the Malate Police Station and all members of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit were already relieved from their posts.

“They will all be subjected to an in-depth investigation to determine possible violations,” said Aberin.

Aberin warned all Metro Manila policemen to behave and stick to their mandate of serving and protecting the people.

“To NCRPO personnel: Commit a crime and you will be removed from the service and languish in jail. NCRPO has no place for criminals,” he said. (Aaron Recuenco)