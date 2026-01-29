 Junior Lady Altas outclass Red Cubs

University of Perpetual Help notched its second straight win with a 25-7, 25-17 drubbing of San Beda in the juniors division of the NCAA Season 101 Volleyball Fiesta at Arellano Gym in Pasay City on Thursday, January 29.

So overpowering were the Junior Lady Spikers they needed just 44 minutes to dispatch the Lady Red Cubs and stay undefeated in two games.

Perpetual’s Sherrie Acosta tallied 10 points on 9 in attacks and ace to emerge as the player of the game, while Isabel Baser added 7 points and rookie Joycelle Casil posting 6 points.

Setter Jasmine Monte had 27 excellent sets and 5 digs.