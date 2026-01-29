Over 330,000 metric tons of silt, waste removed from Parañaque rivers

More than 330,000 metric tons of silt and waste have been removed from about eight kilometers of river channels in Parañaque since September 2024, as cleanup operations continue under the Better Rivers PH initiative of San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

The massive cleanup is part of SMC’s commitment to support the government’s “Oplan Kontra Baha” program, which aims to mitigate flooding through river rehabilitation and improved water flow.

SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang said that over the past 16 months, the company’s river cleanup crews have been working nonstop to desilt, clean, and rehabilitate waterways around the airport and other critical sections of the Parañaque river system.

He added that the program is being carried out in close coordination with the Parañaque City government, led by Mayor Edwin Olivarez, to improve the drainage of floodwaters from Parañaque toward Manila Bay.

The removal of silt and waste, Ang noted, is expected to help reduce flooding not only at the country’s primary international gateway but also in nearby communities. (Jean Fernando)