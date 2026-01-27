Van der Valk fires 67 for 1-shot lead; Tabuena struggles with a 72

STA. ROSA, Laguna – A battle-hardened veteran with unfinished business seized early control of the leaderboard, shooting a five-under 67 to grab a one-stroke lead as another compelling chase for The Country Club Invitational crown took shape here Tuesday.

Guido van der Valk, shrugging off memories of a painful closing stumble a year ago, leaned on a blistering frontside and a strong finish to move one clear of Clyde Mondilla on a day shaped by shifting weather and a demanding layout.

A two-time winner at TCC in 2020 and 2023, van der Valk wasted little time asserting himself. He opened with three straight birdies from No. 2, showcasing crisp iron play and confident putting as he set the early pace. The Dutchman stayed composed as conditions toughened, navigating heat and intermittent rain while holding firm on TCC’s unforgiving back nine.

He reached four-under with another birdie on the 10th, then rebounded from a slip on the demanding par-3 No. 11 with clutch birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 to maintain his edge.

Mondilla mounted a spirited charge after turning in even-par 36, igniting a scorching backside run of five birdies over eight holes – including three straight from No. 13 – to briefly tie van der Valk at the top. But a costly bogey on the exacting par-4 18th dropped him back to solo second with a 68.

Also thrusting himself into early contention was rising star Carl Corpus, who carded a gutsy 69 to underscore his readiness to contend in the flagship tournament of the Philippine Golf Tour season.

Fresh off a stellar 2024 campaign that earned him both a PGT victory and an Asian Tour card, the 24-year-old matched the leaders’ intensity with a frontside surge of his own. Playing alongside Keanu Jahns and Tony Lascuña, Corpus strung together three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 5, repeatedly bailing himself out with timely approaches and clutch putts down the stretch.

He stumbled with a bogey on the long par-4 15th but answered in style, birdying TCC’s signature island-green par-3 17th to salvage a 33-36 and solo third.

Former champion Micah Shin also bogeyed the 18th to card a 70, slipping into a tie for fourth with Jaehyun Jung, whose steady round kept him in touch as he looks to follow compatriot Minwook Gwon’s dramatic playoff victory over van der Valk last year.

Sean Ramos faltered late with two bogeys over the final three holes but remained in the early mix with a 72 alongside Miguel Tabuena, who rebounded from early stumbles on Nos. 1 and 4 with birdies on Nos. 8 and 13 to salvage an even-par round.

Tabuena, widely tipped as the man to beat following his superb run on the Asian Tour International Series last year and a pro-am victory last Monday, struggled early with dropped shots on Nos. 1 and 4 before steadying himself, keeping himself firmly in the hunt.

With no margin ever truly safe at TCC and weather expected to remain a factor, the stage is set for a wide-open and spirited battle over the next three days of the $6.5 million championship held in honor of ICTSI founder Don Pocholo Razon. As the season opener of the local pro circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the event promises depth, drama and another thrilling finish.

Three-time champion Angelo Que carded a 73 after mixing one birdie and an eagle on the 10th with four bogeys, including one on 18, ending up tied for eighth with Aidric Chan and Jahns. Chan also stumbled late, while Jahns endured a roller-coaster round before closing with a string of pars to stay within striking distance.