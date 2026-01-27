LTFRB summons 4 bus firms over poorly maintained terminals

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a show cause order to four bus companies following reports of poorly maintained passenger terminals.

According to LTFRB Chairperson Vigor D. Mendoza II, all the terminals inspected by agency officials were located in Quezon. Four of these were found to be non-compliant with LTFRB rules and regulations during surprise inspections.

“This is proof that we are serious when we said that we will run after those that do not comply with the basic standard on what bus terminals and public transportations must be,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza earlier declared a crackdown against illegal terminals which serves as safe haven for colorum vehicles and poorly-maintained terminals and transport stations to protect the right of the passengers for safe and comfortable commuting experience.

The move will reinforce the LTFRB’s action to craft a new policy that will prevent the renewal of run-down public utility vehicles.

Citing result of the inspections, Mendoza said each of the bus companies committed at least 10 violations of the rules and regulations stipulated in the maintenance of passenger terminals, particularly on the minimum requirements of what bus terminals should be.

Among the common violations are insufficient roofing to protect passengers from the sun and rain; no decent and separate comfort rooms for male, female and PWDs; insufficient security measures that include having CCTVs and baggage inspections; and non-availability of PWD ramps.

In the four separate SCOs, the four bus companies were ordered to explain in writing why the Certificate of Public Conveyance (CPC) issued to them to legally operate public transportation should not be revoked.

The first consolidated hearing for the four bus companies will be held on February 11.

He then urged bus companies and transport groups and cooperatives to shape up by ensuring that passenger terminals they supervise and maintain are compliant with the rules and regulations of the LTFRB. (Aaron Recuenco)