Remulla rebuts Trillanes: No legal basis to pursue Bato

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic’’ Remulla asserted on Tuesday, Jan. 27, that there is no legal basis for authorities to pursue Senator Ronald “Bato’’ dela Rosa since no warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

Remulla made the statement in response to criticism from former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who had urged the DILG chief to focus on arresting wanted persons rather than holding press conferences and media interviews.

“Hindi ko maintindihan kay Sen. Trillanes, Hanapin daw namin si Bato. Anong hahanapin namin? Alam namin nasa Davao siya pero wala naman WOA (warrant of arrest). So bakit namin hahanapin, bakit namin aarrestuhin. Kung gusto niya siya mag-citizen arrest. Sabi niya kasi may warrant eh, eh di siya mag-arrest, siya magdala dito,’’ Remulla insisted.

Remulla pointed out that Trillanes should look into the bigger picture and acknowledge the prominent personalities that have been arrested, including former senator Bong Revilla.

“Andami na namin naaresto…‘yung may mga pera madali magtago yan. Kung siya nga nagtago dati eh di ba, alam niya kung paano magtago,’’ Remulla emphasized.

Earlier, the Sandiganbayan Third Division had ordered Revilla’s temporary detention in the jail facility after the Ombudsman filed a malversation case against him and his co-accused over the ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Since he evaded arrest previously, Remulla asked Trillanes to just help them make the arrests and be part of the solution “if you think you have the solution.’’

Further, Remulla noted that they know dela Rosa is in Davao hiding in fear, going to his friends from one town to another on board a motorcycle.

“Magkapitbahay kami niyan sa Cavite sa Silang. Siguro 500 meters abandoned na ‘yung bahay niya, wala na kotse wala na lahat. Ang alam namin lahat pamilya mga apo niya nasa Davao na. Paikot-ikot lang siya nakamotor,’’ Remulla stated. (Chito Chavez)