Perez preys on TNT in the crunch as SMB takes 2-1 finals lead

By REYNALD MAGALLON

CJ Perez nailed a booming four-pointer to put San Miguel back in front, then 31 seconds later, drilled a clutch trey that drove the dagger into the heart of TNT.

The high-scoring guard took charge in the waning seconds as San Miguel edged TNT, 95-89, to seize a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, Jan. 25.

With the Tropang 5G threatening to pull away in the last minute — especially after two big baskets from Rey Nambatac and Henry Galinato — Perez, aptly nicknamed the ‘Predator’, pounced on the TNT defense in the final two possessions to put the Beermen ahead for good.

Perez poured in 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, none bigger than the tough step-back four he drained over the outstretched arms of Galinato to give SMB a 90-89 lead with 41.8 seconds left.

As if that wasn’t enough, Perez followed it up with another booming triple, this time, over Calvin Oftana, to put the game to rest.

June Mar Fajardo provided support with a huge 16-point, 27-rebound effort while Don Trollano chipped in 19 points off the bench.

Mo Tautuaa added 14 after being the catalyst to the hot start from SMB which led by as many as 17 in the first quarter.

TNT, however, slowly but surely erased SMB’s lead with Calvin Oftana and Jordan Heading found their rhythm.

Although the Beermen briefly regained the lead in the final frame, the Tropang 5G stayed in control after Heading set up Nambatac for a huge triple and then hit a cutting Galinato for a thunderous dunk, giving TNT a precarious 89-86 lead.

That proved to be TNT’s last basket, as the Tropang 5G failed to execute on their last few possessions.

Oftana led TNT with 25 points, while Heading finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 assists in a losing effort.