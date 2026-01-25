Lady Altas Spikers score 1st win vs Lady Blazers in 7 years

The University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas Spikers continued to impress as they finally beat defending champion College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers, breaking the curse in the process.

Led by comebacking Cyrille Almeniana and Shaila Omipon, the Lady Altas Spikers scored a pulsating 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14 win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association ( NCAA) Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday, Jan. 25, at San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

The win was Perpertual’s first against any CSB team in seven years, a feat that gave coach Sandy Riera a different thrill.

Almeniana fired 25 attacks to emerge as the Player of the Match with 27 points on top of 12 digs.

Omipon, team captain Charisse Enrico and Jemalyn Menor added 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Setter Fianne Ariola also did well with 20 excellent sets in 136 attempts, while libero Jody Lozano collected 32 excellent digs and 15 receptions in 2 hours and 14 minutes of play.

“Sabi ko sa kanila wag bibitaw at yung composure at depensa. Buti nag-deliver lahat,” said Rieta.

Their male counterparts, however, lost to the Blazers, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19.