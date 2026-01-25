Gaverza, Fronda shine as La Salle keeps semis hopes alive in UAAP

La Salle kept its flickering semis hopes alive with a 3-0 drubbing of also-ran University of the East in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Football on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the UP Diliman Football Stadium.

The win lifted fifth-placed La Salle to 13 points, pulling the Green Booters within two of fourth-running and archrival Ateneo.



However, Ateneo was still battling Far Eastern University at posting time. A win by the Blue Eagles would officially punch their ticket to the semifinals and extinguish La Salle’s postseason hopes.

“We knew that UE will not give this game,” said head coach Richard Leyble. “We prepared for this game. We cannot afford a loss after the two losses, (including) the last one against FEU.”

Lukie Aguilar put La Salle on the board in the 32nd minute, converting a penalty that was awarded after John Gaverza was fouled inside the box.

Gaverza then sealed the result in the 81st minute before substitute Sebastian Fronda capped the rout with a goal in the 85th minute.

Fronda’s goal was celebrated by family and friends in Las Vegas. The Frondas are from Marble, South Cotabato.

For La Salle to advance to the Final Four outright, FEU would need to defeat Ateneo.

On the other hand, a draw between the Tamaraws and the Blue Eagles would leave the door open for the Green Booters to force a playoff for fourth place—provided they beat league leaders University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The La Salle–UP match is a makeup of the postponed Nov. 9 fixture due to Super Typhoon “Uwan.”

“We will come prepared,” Leyble said. “UP is a very strong team, but we will not give up. We will try our best to win this last game.”