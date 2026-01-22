Star-studded Dinagyang 2026

An unforgettable celebration filled with love and non-stop energy awaits Kapusong Ilonggos as some of the most sought-after Kapuso stars are set to ignite Iloilo’s Dinagyang Festival, courtesy of GMA Regional TV.

Ashley Ortega, Derrick Monasterio, and Elle Villanueva from the upcoming show “Apoy sa Dugo” take the center stage on Friday (January 23) for a series of electrifying performances in the Kapuso Mall Show at Southpoint, SM City Iloilo, 8 pm.

The next day (January 24) is equally exciting with dazzling surprises from “Never Say Die” star Jillian Ward and “Hating Kapatid” stars Cassy Legaspi and Cheska Fausto. They are bringing in their youthful, radiating energy in the Kapuso Mall Show in Robinsons Iloilo Fountain Area, 4 p.m.

The non-stop Kapuso fever surges into Sunday (January 25) as Charlie Fleming, Sean Lucas, Anthony Constantino, and Allen Ansay—stars of the highly anticipated horror film of GMA Pictures and Mentorque Productions, “Huwag Kang Titingin,”—take over Iloilo to captivate and charm everyone. Join them in the Kapuso Mall Show in Festive Walk Mall at 7 p.m

GMA Regional TV and Synergy further brings the much-anticipated Dinagyang Festival closer to all Kapuso with its special coverage of the Ati Tribe Competition via the “Hala Bira Dinagyang Festival 2026: The GMA Regional TV Special Coverage” on Sunday (January 25) at 7:30 a.m.

Catch the livestream via www.gmaregionaltv.com; Facebook pages of GMA Regional TV, GMA Regional TV News, and GMA Integrated News; and Youtube channels of GMA Regional TV and GMA Integrated News.