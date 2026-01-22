Zeke Polina, Heart Ryan step up in ‘Hell University’

Zeke Polina and Heart Ryan are no longer waiting in the wings.

With “Hell University,” the two young actors dive headfirst into their biggest roles yet, proving they’re ready for the big time.

Headlining Viva One’s newest series, co-produced by Studio Viva and WEBTOON Productions, Zeke and Heart take on a story that already comes with a massive fan base—and just as massive expectations.

Originally a Wattpad web novel by KnightInBlack, Hell University has racked up a staggering 182 million reads and previously topped Psicom Publishing’s bestseller lists when it was released in paperback form in 2017 and 2018.

No pressure, right?

Well…

“There’s huge pressure knowing how big the impact of the novel is,” Zeke admitted. “But I’m using that pressure in a good way—by doing my best and making sure I give my 100 percent to this project.”

Heart, meanwhile, chooses to focus on gratitude over nerves.

“I try not to think about it too much,” she shared. “I’m really thankful Viva trusted me with this role. It’s a big challenge, and I promise to be worthy of the trust.”

Director Bobby Bonifacio Jr. couldn’t be happier with his leads.

“They’re open, game, and willing to do whatever it takes to make the project work,” he said. “That kind of attitude makes a director’s job easier. I’m really proud of the effort they put in.”

Inspired by “The Purge” films, “Hell University” twists the concept into a chilling school setting: free tuition, free meals—and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., murder is allowed.

The story follows six friends caught between two ruthless gangs, the Black Blood Gang and the Devil God Warriors.

According to Bonifacio, the adaptation stays true to its source.

“We only made a few tweaks,” he said. “The goal was to bring the novel fully to life.”

Also starring Andre Yllana, Gabbi Ejercito, Derick Ong, Jastine Lim, Jac Abellana, and more, Hell University premieres on Viva One on February 6.