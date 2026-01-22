Marcos says diverticulitis problem fixed, no cause for alarm

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he has been diagnosed with diverticulitis, a common intestinal condition, but assured the public that the problem has been fixed, his health is stable, and there is no cause for alarm.

In an interview with Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro, the President said he is now feeling much better after receiving medical attention.

“I’m fine. I’m feeling very different from the way I was feeling before. Naayos na ‘yung problema,” he said Thursday afternoon, Jan. 22.

The President explained that doctors diagnosed him with diverticulitis, which he described as a condition often associated with stress and aging. “What happened was I apparently, and I now have diverticulitis,” he said.

“It’s a common complaint amongst apparently people who are heavily stressed, and people are—I have to admit—growing old,” he added.

Castro noted that doctors had advised the President to slow down due to overwork, an observation Marcos acknowledged with humor.

“No. Well, yeah, of course, lagi naman sinasabi ng doktor sa akin ‘yun. Pero papaano mo naman gagawin yun, ang daming trabaho?,” he said.

Marcos stressed that his condition is not serious and should not be misinterpreted by critics or fuel speculation about his ability to govern.

“Huwag kayo muna masyadong excited dahil it’s not a life-threatening condition,” he said.

Asked directly if there was any reason for the public to worry, the President responded bluntly.

“Wala. Huwag kayong mag-alala,” he said.

“The rumors of my death are highly exaggerated,” he added.

The Palace earlier said Marcos was placed under medical observation as a precaution after experiencing discomfort, but continued to work and has since returned to Malacañan, with doctors advising rest and monitoring. (Argyll Geducos)