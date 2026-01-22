HeadlinesNews

DILG chief Remulla awaits Palace clarification on Torre’s retirement issue

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
DILG Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla (Photo by Santi San Juan)

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla said Malacañang will provide the final clarification on the status of former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and now Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Nicolas Torre III.

Remulla made the statement after Torre asserted that he did not avail of optional retirement, despite the PNP’s issuance of an order granting him full retirement benefits.

“Binigyan na ata siya ng optional (retirement). Pero sabi niya hindi niya pa napipirmahan eh. So hindi ko alam kung ano ang kwento niya,” Remulla explained.

In a news briefing, the DILG chief emphasized that Torre cannot be compelled to resign since optional retirement is a personal decision.

“Hindi siya (Torre) nagre-retire eh, so wala kami magagawa. Di naman kami pwedeng mamilit sa tao na mag-retire,” he said.

Remulla added that while Malacañang has already spoken on Torre’s status, the former PNP chief has yet to formally sign any retirement documents.

“Pero sabi niya (Torre) hindi eh. So hindi ko pa alam. We granted him full benefits but let’s wait for Malacañang to give the full picture. Kasi ang Malacañang ang kanyang appointing authority, kami nag-process na,” he concluded. (Chito Chavez)

 

 

Marcos says diverticulitis problem fixed, no cause for alarm

