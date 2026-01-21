Call weightlifting champion as ‘ Ma’am Hidilyn’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A new role but with the same mission, passion and mentality just like her celebrated days as weightlifting champion. And please call her “Ma’am Hidilyn” now.

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo fulfilled her dream as she started her first day as a faculty member of the College of Human Kinetics at the the University of the Philippines-Diliman on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

On a social media post shared by Tinig ng Plaridel, the official school publication of UP, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist was seen engaging students in lively discussion about her favorite topic – weightlifting.

“Nakikita ko na it’s students’ right to appreciate weightlifting,” Diaz was quoted as saying in the post. “Para ma-realize ng kabataan that weightlifting can be a part of their lives.”

“Ang karanasan ko sa Olympics ay hindi lamang para sa akin,” she added.

Last week, Diaz reportedly attended the Teaching Effectiveness course (TEC) at the UP Diliman School of Economics in preparation for her teaching stint. The TEC aims to help new faculty members and teaching assistants enhance their teaching skills.

Last October, Diaz announced on social media her plans to pursue a teaching career, saying she wanted to continue learning while hoping that her future students would learn from her as well.

Diaz said it has always been her dream to design a curriculum that would promote weightlifting in the country.

“I love weightlifting, and I’ll keep doing my best to grow and share the sport I love,” she wrote on the post.