Police guard Mayon danger zones as thousands evacuate

Restive Mayon Volcano continues to shed pyroclastic density currents (PDC), locally known as “uson,” and rockfalls down its Mi-isi, Bonga, and Basud gullies, forcing 1,508 families in 14 barangays to seek safety, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Phivolcs said incandescent PDCs and rockfalls “continue to be shed” from the volcano as seismic and infrasound signals indicate episodic minor Strombolian activity, a type of eruption involving small but explosive bursts of lava from the summit.

Based on 24-hour monitoring from 12 a.m. on Jan. 20 to 12 a.m. on January 21, Phivolcs recorded continuous lava dome and lava flow effusion, 273 rockfall events, 83 volcanic earthquakes, and 61 PDCs.

Moderate emissions generated a 500-meter-high plume drifting northeast then east-southeast, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 1,973 tons.

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, indicating that hazardous eruptions could occur.

Phivolcs reminded residents that entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited, while venturing into the extended danger zone requires heightened vigilance.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it has provided P12,809,125.85 in humanitarian aid to affected families as of Jan. 21.

DSWD-Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao assured the public that relief operations remain uninterrupted.

Of the affected families, 1,114 families or 4,092 individuals are staying in 12 open evacuation centers, while others living with relatives are also being assisted by social workers.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified enforcement of safety protocols around Mayon. Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. directed Albay police to secure all entry points to the PDZ, warning both residents and thrill-seeking tourists against attempting to enter restricted areas.

“Our personnel in Albay are in constant coordination with local government units on matters pertaining to the safety of and assistance to affected residents. Currently, our focus is to keep the danger zones off limits to residents and even tourists as advised by our volcanologists,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP remains on heightened alert as volcanic activity continues to intensify, urging the public to closely monitor official advisories and strictly comply with safety measures. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz, Aaron Recuenco)