DOJ: Custody transfer of state witness Alcantara to be kept secret

Former DPWH Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara (Photo by Mark Balmores)

Because of security concerns, the transfer of former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara from Senate custody to the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be kept confidential.

DOJ Acting Secretary Fredderick A. Vida said the target is to carry out the transfer within the week.

Vida recalled that during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last Monday, Jan. 19, the Senate expressed its intention to release Alcantara from its custody.

He explained that while the DOJ will make a formal request for the transfer, the exact day will not be announced publicly due to safety issues.

Alcantara is one of four state witnesses in the flood control cases.

The others are former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo, DPWH Regional Director Geard P. Opulencia, and Sally Santos of Syms Construction Trading.

“Remember they are critical witnesses and they have very important pieces of evidence for us to prove our case against the accused,” Vida explained. (Jeffrey Damicog)

 

 

