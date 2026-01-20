Arellano, Perpetual off to a flyer in NCAA Fiesta Girls opener

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning champion Arellano University and University of Perpetual Help got off to a strong start by besting their respective rivals in the opener of the NCAA Season 101 Girls’ Volleyball Fiesta at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Flaunting their might, the Lady Braves romped to a 25-10, 25-20 demolition of the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers for a fitting start to their title retention bid.

Catherine Chu starred for Arellano with 14 points built on 11 attacks and three aces.

Meanwhile, the Lady Altas banked on Sherrie Acosta’s explosion to outlast College of St. Benilde, 25-13, 25-23.

Acosta, a Grade 11 student, topscored with 12 points, while Isabel Baser, Ram Panganiban, and rookie Elizha Sildo combined for 17 points.

“We are still adjusting, we still have a lot to work on, the season has just started,” said Perpetual coach Sandy Rieta.

Amara Chan and Franchezka Borlain paced the Lady Blazers with four points apiece which all went for naught.