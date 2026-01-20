BasketballHeadlinesSports

Charles Tiu named new Phoenix coach but insists on staying with Benilde

Charles Tiu (photo from Bughaw Sports)
By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

Phoenix has formally named former Converge assistant coach and current College of St. Benilde mentor Charles Tiu as its new head coach, taking over the post vacated by Willy Wilson.

 

The Fuel Masters announced the appointment of Tiu on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

 

“After officially accepting the offer last Monday, Coach Charles begins the road to Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup tomorrow,” said the team in its post.

 

Tiu, through a post on his official X account, expressed excitement for the new role though he insisted that he will remain with the Blazers in the NCAA.

 

PBA and NCAA rules, however, do not allow coaches to be the head coach both in the pros and in the collegiate level at the same time.

 

“Truly excited and humbled to be joining the Phoenix Fuel Masters, but not leaving Benilde at all. I repeat, there is no Benilde Exit,” Tiu insisted.

 

“I intend to coach both teams, and whatever “title/position” is irrelevant to me,” he added, hinting at possibly relinquishing his head coach title though he would remain calling the shots for CSB.

 

With Phoenix, Tiu is taking over a struggling yet promising line up built around veteran Jason Perkins and young guns Kai Ballungay, Ricci Rivero and Tyler Tio.

 

The Fuel Masters finished with a 3-8 record in the Philippine Cup.

 

Gentle Giants strike again, grab PFL lead
Streaking Diliman foils Olivarez five
McGregor agrees to fight Floyd
Empoy remains love-less
De Luna settles for third; Centeno, Amit advance to Last 16
