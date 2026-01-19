Davao cagers top Mindanao regional cagefest

Davao City remained on top as RSY Group of Companies reigned supreme in the 2026 Smart-NBTC Mindanao Regional Championship.

Duke Solon ignited a quick start for the Davaoenos as they claimed the 75-60 victory over Liceo de Cagayan University Titans in the finals at Oroquieta City Bayfront Arena on Sunday.

The pint-sized playmaker uncorked 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals as he kickstarted RSY Group’s early 13-0 opener to set the tone for the finale.

MJ Reyes also helped seal the deal, ushering his team’s 21-4 barrage after the Titans got within four, 56-52, to end up with a team-high 24 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Nicko Marindoque tallied a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to make up for the off-shooting night of Rolando Fortajada Jr., who only had five points but hauled in 10 boards.

The Cagayan de Oro champions leaned on Von Mofar’s 17 points and five rebounds as Micoh Kurt Idulsa was limited to just 13 points on 1-of-11 clip from deep in the runner-up finish.

Rightfully so, Solon was named as the adidas Most Outstanding Player for this leg and was joined by Idulsa, Rene Clert Baterbonia of Off-Campus Residences x Toyomoto (Davao City), Ejay Dupla of Loverz Gadgets (Zamboanga del Sur), and Brenan Asister of Harbor Pilot (Misamis Occidental) in the Mythical Team.