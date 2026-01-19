BasketballSports

MPBL to hold pre-season in first week of February

The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) will hold its pre-season from the first week of February until the second week of March this year.

Newly appointed MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta said during a Zoom meeting on Sunday that league founder Manny Pacquiao decided to stage the tournament to allow participating teams to evaluate and improve their rosters before the start of the Eighth Season. There was no pre-season in 2025.

Oreta, the MPBL’s head of operations before being promoted by Pacquiao on Friday, said there will be no entry fee, with free uniforms being worked out for the players and staff. To minimize expenses, the games will be held within Metro Manila.

Furthermore, the tournament fee of the pre-season finalists will be waived for the regular season. Those advancing to the playoffs will be getting a 50 percent discount.

MPBL Chief Executive Officer Joe Ramos said the plan is to try new technical rules and new officials, as well as allow league sponsors to test their activities.

Teams were given until Wednesday midnight to submit their intent to join the pre-season, with the rules, guidelines and schedule to be finalized by the end of the week.

Former commissioner and now president Kenneth Duremdes, along with team representatives, also attended the meeting.

