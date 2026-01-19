Junior Altas Spikers launch title-retention bid in style, beat EAC bets in 68 minutes

The University of Perpetual Junior Altas needed just one hour and 8 minutes to score a 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers and jumpstart their title-retention in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 101 Junior’s Volleyball Fiesta on Monday, Jan. 19, at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City.

Palarong Pambansa recruit Daryll Torio topscored for the Sandy Rieta-mentored Junior Altas Spikers with 15 points, 11 of those on attacks plus four service to claim the best player of the game award.

He was ably supported by Season 100 Finals MVP John Lat and Limuel Valderama who produced 9 and 8 points, respectively, in the lopsided contest. Gabriel Macatuno also delivered with 6 points.

Opposite hitter Justine Castro led the way for the EAC Brigadiers with 9 points.

In other games, the Letran Squires likewise triumphed, pulling off a thrilling 27-25, 25-21, 25-17 win over the JRU Light Bombers, while Mapua Red Robins outsmarted the San Beda Red Cubs 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

The Arellano Braves also got off to a rousing start with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-19 drubbing of the La Salle Greenies. (Mark Rey Montejo)