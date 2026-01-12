PFF marks 2025 as historic year

Philippine football reached unprecedented heights in 2025 as the country celebrated historic milestones on and off the pitch.

From hosting the first-ever FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup with the solid support of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to clinching its first Southeast Asian Games gold medal in women’s football, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) showcased its growing influence in the region and its determination to build a lasting football legacy.

In 2025, Philippine football made headlines with qualifications, podium finishes, and deeper tournament runs across multiple age groups and disciplines. Fan engagement surged, institutional confidence grew, and the nation proudly welcomed the world to the PhilSports Arena, where the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup was staged—the first FIFA World Cup ever hosted in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team capped its campaign with a historic SEA Games gold medal, the country’s first in football. The senior squad also qualified for the AFC Finals, while the U17 team secured its second AFC Asian Cup appearance and first-ever qualification via a clean sweep.

The Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team (Filipina5) achieved multiple firsts: qualifying for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup, debuting at the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, and reaching the SEA Games semifinals. Against elite opposition, Filipina5 registered landmark wins and scored goals on the world stage, signaling the rapid growth of futsal nationwide.

The Philippine Men’s National Football Team also delivered breakthroughs. The senior squad went unbeaten in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, climbing from FIFA rank 150 to 136. Youth squads recorded historic wins, including the U16/U17’s Lion City Cup championship, the U19/U20’s biggest qualifying victory (4-0 vs. Brunei), and the U23/U22’s first SEA Games semifinals since 1991.

The U23 team also reached the ASEAN Championship semifinals and secured landmark wins against Malaysia, Indonesia, and Tajikistan.

Behind these achievements was the leadership of PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez, elected in November 2023. His administration focused on empowering Regional Football Associations, strengthening grassroots programs, expanding professional education, and improving national team performance through good governance.

“Looking back at 2024, we understood that rebuilding and reforming were necessary and that aiming for our agenda would come with difficult lessons,” Gutierrez said.

“Those lessons guided our decisions in 2025, helping us refine our operations, stay steadfast with our plans, and ensure that when opportunities came, Philippine football was better prepared to move forward.”

As the largest National Sports Association in the country, with 38 Regional Football Associations, the PFF continues to lead football’s growth nationwide. Officially recognized by FIFA, AFC, and AFF, the Federation oversees the sport from grassroots participation to elite international competition.

The 2024–2025 period reflects sustained progress driven by sound governance, strategic partnerships, and a clear long-term vision.

These achievements highlight how coordinated investment in national teams, grassroots development, talent identification, professional leagues, and institutional capacity has strengthened Philippine football’s foundation while elevating its global standing.