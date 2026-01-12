After a historic triple double, Ginebra’s Thompson earns PBA Press Corps’ Player of the Week nod

For the first time since the early 1990s, another local player scored more than 30 points in a triple-double game.

And that honor, no surprises, belonged to Barangay Ginebra’s do-it-all guard Scottie Thompson, who fired a new career-high of 35 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists and sparked a pivotal 105-91 romp that tied things up at 2-2 with holder San Miguel Beer in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinal series.

Thompson’s brilliant all-around game, according to PBA stats chief Fidel Mangonon III, marked the first 30-point triple-double by a local in 33 years or since then Alaska rookie and now Ginebra assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos had 30-15-14 in the Milkmen’s 103-115 loss to Swift in the 1993 All-Filipino conference.

It is also the first in a winning effort since Ronnie Magsanoc had 32-13-18 that keyed Shell’s 155-108 demolition of Pepsi in the 1990 edition of the league’s centerpiece conference.

For his big-time effort not just in Game 4 but in the games prior, the Gilas Pilipinas mainstay unanimously earned the nod as the PBA Press Corps’ Player of the Week for the period Jan. 4 to 11.

Thompson posted averages of 20.8 points (56 percent field goal), 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists to beat marquee rivals for the weekly citation such as San Miguel’s Don Trollano, TNT’s Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram, who were all instrumental in their respective teams’ drive in the opening week of 2026.

“I think we fought hard, we battled every quarter. Luckily, I think (it’s) just a good night for me. Yung rhythm namin as a team is important especially on the defensive end and that’s the main key. Overall, we got the W and lucky for me,” said Thompson deflecting credit and giving props to his teammates. “We lifted up each other, we helped each other and we stayed together through ups and downs.”

Coach Tim Cone jumped in to heap praise on his prized guard’s stellar well-rounded play.

“It was a legendary performance. I think we’re going to remember this one for a long time,” said Cone.

“Scottie is the most humble guy you’d meet, maybe outside of June Mar (Fajardo). No doubt it’s a legendary performance. I think he came out and he was more aggressive tonight. He was looking for things and the more he became a threat, the more he was able to open the lanes and make passes as well,” he added.