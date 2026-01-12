World junior surfers face La Union’s wave challenge

Action turned fever-pitch in the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) World Junior Championships Presented by Purefoods and Magnolia and nothing less that the coveted crowns and praises about a Union’s challenging waves off Urbiztondo Beach buzzed like bees on Sunday.

“I’m very excited to be here,” said Championship Tour rookie Bella Kenworthy, 17, of the US who’s flashing her elite experience in La Union. “This place is super special. The wave is super fun.”

Kenworthy and the world’s best junior surfers—24 men and 24 women—are converged at The Point in San Juan where they’ll be competing through this Sunday—the top two men and two women from each of the WSL’s seven global regions are joined by 10 wildcards per gender, each of whom are Challenger Series or Qualifying Series (QS) standouts.

“This wave is really fun. The people are amazing,” said Lukas Skinner, also 17 and returning from a major leg injury to claim his second consecutive Boardmasters title.

“I’m super excited to try to show my surfing on the big stage,” said the first British surfer in 22 years to win the long-running QS on home soil with his 2024 victory. “This event is the biggest event I’ve ever been in, so I’m super excited and feeling very ready.”

The winners of the competition—also supported by the Philippines Sports Commission, SMC Infrastructure Inc. and BMEG/Nutrichunks—that features surfers no older than 20, will earn spots on the 2026 Challenger Series for an opportunity to qualify for the 2027 CT.

Laura Raupp, meanwhile, aims to extend Brazil’s World Junior legacy as the 19-year-old, currently in the middle of a successful third full season on the Challenger Series, is happy to be back in La Union.

“I’m super excited to be here again,” said Raupp, a three-time WSL World Junior Championship quarterfinalist. “I’m super happy for this opportunity that WSL gave me with this wildcard. I want to do a great job in my heat.”

Host Philippines has Troy Espejon, one of four Filipino wildcards alongside his older brother Toby Espejon, Mara Lopez and Cathleya Casals, is proud to compete for flag and country.

“I’m happy to represent the Philippines,” said Espejon, 19, a WSL World Junior Championship first-timer. “I love to put more effort in my surfing so I can inspire the next generation in the Philippines.”

The field is stacked with formidable athletes—2023 world champion Sierra Kerr (Australia) and runner-up Winter Vincent both of Australia, 2025 Challenger Series standouts Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri of Spain (Basque Country and Arena Rodriguez of Peru, and rising stars Dane Henry of Australia, Lucas Cassity of Mexico and Dylan Wilcoxen of Indonesia.