Ramos, Burgos capture Filipino Elite titles at 5150 Guimaras

Baguio City’s Joshua Ramos boosted his rising triathlon career with a gutsy performance, outlasting fellow national team standouts and capture the Filipino Elite Category crown at the 5150 Triathlon Guimaras on Sunday.

Ramos battled through shifting weather conditions and a demanding championship course to prevail in 2:14:00 over the grueling Olympic-distance test composed of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run.

Early morning rain greeted the athletes before the swim start, but the conditions quickly changed as the rain gave way to searing heat that persisted throughout the bike and run segments, further testing the competitors’ endurance and race strategies.

Ramos, 24, showed both tactical discipline and staying power, posting the fastest run split of 38:50 to secure a convincing two-minute victory over Matthew Hermosa, who clocked 39:07 in the run to finish second overall in 2:16:18.

Kim Remolino settled for third place in 2:23:26.

Still, Ramos saved his strongest push for the final stage, unleashing everything he had left to dominate the closing run and add another major title to his growing trophy collection.

The victory carried extra significance as the Filipino Elite division, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, also served as a platform to inspire aspiring triathletes eager to follow the footsteps of the country’s top endurance athletes.

“It feels great. It’s always an honor to race alongside them,” said Ramos. “The course was really challenging, but I enjoyed it.”

On the women’s side, Erika Burgos raced unopposed in the Filipino Elite category, posting an impressive 2:36:30 clocking.

Aside from the trophies and the bragging rights of becoming the first 5150 Guimaras champions, Ramos and Burgos also received P10,000 each from the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc.

“I’d like to invite the other members of the national team to join these races because the dynamics here are really different. They never make the race easy, so it was a really challenging race for me,” said Ramos, who is set to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao in two weeks.

The race also marked Guimaras’ first staging of a major multi-sport competition and officially opened the 2026 triathlon season. The event also launched the first 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit that will bring Olympic-distance racing to some of the country’s most scenic island destinations.

Camiguin will host the second 5150 leg on May 3, followed by the third stop on July 12 in Bohol, which will also mars the milestone 10th staging of the Olympic-distance event in the province. The PH Islands Series will conclude on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City.

Meanwhile, Ines Santiago lived up to her pre-race billing as she timed 03:01:57 to dominate Ireland’s Etta-Mai Farrell (04:10:06) in women’s 45-49 division, while Nicole Del Rosario topped the 20-24 class in 03:04:40.

Other category winners in women’s division were Jaira Mae Palomo (25-29 – 03:55:05); Belgium’s Lore Versyck (30-34 – 03:16:12); Jee Marie Osorio (35-39 – 03:37:21); April Lañas (40-44 – 04:09:01); Guam’s Jennifer Pulmones (50-54 – 03:36:08); and Great Britain’s Jo Cudmore (60-64 – 04:44:56).

In men’s division, Johnwayne Ybañez, 22, clocked 02:23:10 to dominate the 20-24 category, with Joshua Camacho, 19, topping the 16-19 class in 03:15:10. Also claiming top podium finishes were Bernard Syching (25-29 – 02:55:57); Mervin Santiago (30-34 – 02:23:32); Sid Bautista (35-39 – 02:54:10); Ronald Molit (40-44 – 02:44:19); Ariel Delfin (45-49 – 03:01:58); Jeffrey Cabrera (50-54 – 02:54:07); Andreas Goros from Greece (55-59 – 02:57:42); American Mike Meisner (60-64 – 03:18:30); Benedict Uygongco (65-69 – 03:42:17); and Nick Cudmore (70-74 – 03:31:03).