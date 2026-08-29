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Bulacan on alert as Ipo Dam spills water

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The Ipo Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan released excess water Friday night due to continuous rains from the Southwest Monsoon. (Photo by Freddie Velez)

By FREDDIE VELEZ

Governor Daniel R. Fernando, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, urged residents in low‑lying and riverbank areas of Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel, Calumpit, and Hagonoy to stay alert for rising waters along the Angat River.

Fernando issued the advisory after Ipo Dam management began a spilling operation Friday night, Aug. 28, due to continuous rains from the Southwest Monsoon.

The dam’s operator reported that the reservoir had reached its spilling level, prompting the gradual release of excess water starting at 9 p.m.

Initial operations involved opening Radial Gate A by 15 centimeters, equivalent to an estimated discharge of 35 cubic meters per second.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the reservoir level stood at 101.17 meters, slightly above the normal high of 101.10 meters.

Residents in affected areas were advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, and follow instructions from authorities.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the spilling may continue if rains persist, and the gates will be closed only once the reservoir returns to normal levels.

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