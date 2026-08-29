‘Grind it – one point win’: Coincidental or prophecy?

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The writing is on the wall — figuratively and literally.

“Grind it – one point win.”

It was written right across the whiteboard, just above all the game plans the team had prepared for weeks, inside the Gilas Pilipinas dugout before the game.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone was probably the one who wrote it, never imagining that after a couple of hours, the note would look prophetic as the Nationals escaped with a thrilling 82-81 win over Jordan.

Coincidental? Probably. Most likely, even.

But what was clear was that note reflected the grit and fighting spirit of Gilas to take the win even if it meant with only a one-point lead.

Asked about the note during the post-game press conference, Cone explained that it was simply the mentality he wants his charges to bring into the game

“When you are looking for a one-point win. You want to value every possession offensively and defensively and that’s really the point of that,” said the veteran mentor.

“We were not necessarily looking for a one-point win but we are trying to play as if it is going to be a one point win and that means valuing every possession offensively and defensively,” he furthered.

His players eventually lived by it.

Gilas trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half but came back roaring in the second and third frames before grinding it out in the fourth quarter. CJ Perez played like a man possessed in the waning minutes, slashing through the defense of Jordan to keep Gilas within striking distance.

He then issued the timely assist pass — his lone for the night — to Kevin Quiambao who put Gilas in the lead, 82-79 with a big triple. Jordan came knocking when it cut the lead down to one and regained possession in the final seven seconds, only for Kai Sotto to shut the door on their comeback hopes with the game-saving block over Abdullah Olajuwon.

“I would certainly prefer a 10 points win than a one point win,” said Cone with a smile.

“But at this point, we just want to stay alive and keep fighting for that World Cup. We know how important it is to us, we know how important it is to the players, we know how important it is to the country,” he added.