DOJ sets February hearings on flood control plunder cases vs Estrada, Revilla

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will begin this February its preliminary investigation into the plunder charges filed against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

DOJ spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez announced on Tuesday, Jan. 27, that hearings are scheduled on February 2 and 12. He explained that the first session will be limited to the receipt of the complaint, though the respondents are required to appear on both dates.

Martinez added that subpoenas have already been issued, and the DOJ is awaiting confirmation of their service to the respondents.

He noted that Estrada and Revilla are facing separate plunder cases which will be handled by different panels of prosecutors.

He said that Estrada’s co-respondent in the plunder case is former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel M. Bonoan.

There are three plunder cases pending before the DOJ involving the flood control mess.

Martinez said the third plunder case is against Senator Joel Villanueva. (Jeffrey Damicog)