HeadlinesNews

DOJ sets February hearings on flood control plunder cases vs Estrada, Revilla

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will begin this February its preliminary investigation into the plunder charges filed against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

DOJ spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez announced on Tuesday, Jan. 27, that hearings are scheduled on February 2 and 12. He explained that the first session will be limited to the receipt of the complaint, though the respondents are required to appear on both dates.

Martinez added that subpoenas have already been issued, and the DOJ is awaiting confirmation of their service to the respondents.

He noted that Estrada and Revilla are facing separate plunder cases which will be handled by different panels of prosecutors.

He said that Estrada’s co-respondent in the plunder case is former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel M. Bonoan.

There are three plunder cases pending before the DOJ involving the flood control mess.

Martinez said the third plunder case is against Senator Joel Villanueva. (Jeffrey Damicog)

Over 20,000 COVID-19 patients in Manila have recovered – Isko
Mister sinaksak ni Misis
NKTI reaches full capacity
Dingdong Dantes plays modern-day Robin Hood
Fake ‘Bong Go’ nabbed
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PH Open pressure ‘nothing compared to the to that everyday Filipinos’, says Eala

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PH Open pressure ‘nothing compared to the to that everyday Filipinos’, says Eala
Sports Tennis
Remulla rebuts Trillanes: No legal basis to pursue Bato
Headlines News
Van der Valk fires 67 for 1-shot lead; Tabuena struggles with a 72
Golf Headlines Sports
LTFRB summons 4 bus firms over poorly maintained terminals
Headlines News