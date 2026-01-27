SportsTennis

Emana bows out to Russian rival in Philippine Women’s Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Kaye Emana became the latest Filipina casualty at the rain-delayed WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open on Tuesday, Jan. 27, after yielding to her Russian rival at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The University of Santo Tomas standout and former UAAP MVP, who earned one of the wildcard berths, succumbed to the more experienced Tatiana Prozorova, 0-6, 1-6, in the match that lasted just 42 minutes.

The world No. 174 Prozorova dictated the tempo throughout the match with her aggressive baseline game that had Emana scrambling.

With the win, Prozorova arranges a Round of 16 meeting with the winner between top seed Tatjana Maria and Leolia Jeanjean, who are playing as of this writing.

Emana, meanwhile, became the third Filipina to exit the tournament after Elizabeth Abarquez and Tenny Madis lost their first-round matches on Monday, Jan. 27.

That left second seed Alex Eala as the remaining Filipina player in the tournament.

The day’s opening matches were supposed to start at 2 p.m., but were delayed for more than three hours due to intermittent rain showers.

