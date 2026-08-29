BI chief defends proposed CAISS border security project

By Jel Santos

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado defended the proposed Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (CAISS) project before the House of Representatives on Aug. 24, saying it would strengthen the country’s defenses against terrorism, human trafficking, and transnational crime at no cost to the government.

Under the proposed ₱10.7-billion partnership with US-based Securiport LLC, the country’s existing border control system would be upgraded into an intelligence-driven security network designed to address emerging threats.

“We need a more integrative program covering a border security platform with biometrics, advanced analytics, and passenger information systems to enhance national security and immigration control,” Viado told lawmakers during the House budget hearing.

According to Viado, the country’s border control system, which relies on manual checks and outdated databases, is struggling to detect terrorists and criminals employing increasingly sophisticated methods.

“At the moment, there is no particular program which can be funded by the national government at this level,” he explained, stressing that the government lacks the P10.7 billion needed for such a massive overhaul.

Viado said Securiport would provide the entire ₱10.7-billion investment, maintain and upgrade the system every four years for 20 years, and train BI personnel at no cost to taxpayers.

“Ang private proponent proposes to put a capitalization in the amount of P10.74 billion for the next 5 years, and with a constant upgrade of the system every 4 years for the next 20-year period — at no cost to the government,” he said.

The BI chief clarified that the proposed ₱240 one-way charge is a service fee, not a tax. A round trip would cost ₱480, which he said is significantly lower than the fees collected in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan.

“Compared to other countries, this is way below. This is actually the practice in other countries already, ” Viado told Mamayang Liberal Party-list Rep Leila de Lima and Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice.

“The U.S., Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan have been doing this at costs which are much higher than what we are proposing,” he added.

Delima and Erice raised concerns that the proposed user fee could impose an additional burden on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Viado, however, clarified that OFWs would be exempted from paying the fee.

“Ang gastusin pagdating sa ticket, hindi po sinasagot po yan ng OFWs. Sagot po yan ng mga employers nila,” he said.

BI noted that under existing executive orders and bilateral agreements, employers are responsible for ticket costs, including any service fees.

“So, hindi OFWs natin ang sasagot — ito po yung mgakumpanyang kukuha sa kanila ang magbabayad, Viado said, referring to Section 53 of the Revised POEA Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Land-Based Overseas Filipino Workers of 2016 (Governing Board Resolution No. 07-16, issued Feb. 26, 2016.