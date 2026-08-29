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Heavy rains, floods cancel SportsPlus MPBL All-Star

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Dave Ildefonso (MPBL photo)

Heavy rains and floods in many areas forced the cancelation of the 2026 SportsPlus MPBL All-Star on Saturday at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.

The league always prioritizes the safety of the players, officials, participants, and the fans.
The new date of the All-Star festivities will be announced later.
Weather-permitting, the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season elimination phase will resume on Monday at the Ynares Center Montalban, featuring games between Manila and Quezon Province at 3 p.m., Abra Solid North and Cebu at 5 p.m., and Binan and Rizal Province at 7 p.m.

 

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