Clarkson, Pinoy fans rave Gilas nail-biting win over Jordan

By REYNALD MAGALLON

New York Knicks guard and former Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Clarkson led the celebrations online as Filipino fans raved about the National’s nail-biting win over Jordan to open the second window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Friday, Aug. 28.

“Kai Sotto!!!!,” posted Clarkson on X as the name of the 7-foot-3 big man along with ‘CJ Perez’, ‘Gilas’, and ‘Kevin Quiambao’ trended after the overtime victory that revived Gilas’ bid for the World Cup spot.

The Nationals trailed by double figures in the opening quarter, 26-8, but recovered and even led by five midway through the third frame.

Gilas, however, just couldn’t get the separation against the Falcons as the game headed to overtime despite a late explosion from Perez.

From there, more heroes emerged as Perez continued his scoring ways before issuing a timely assist pass to Kevin Quiambao, who put Gilas up 82-79 with 11.7 seconds left in the extra period.

The Nationals then leaned on Sotto to anchor the final defensive stand, foiling a supposed go-ahead attempt from Jordan at the buzzer.

“Kai Sotto ginulat ang mundo,” one X user wrote.

“Kai Sotto you are insane for this!!! Congrats Gilas for the W! What a nerve-wracking game it is,” another one added, sharing Sotto’s game-preserving block.

One fan, meanwhile, tipped his hats off to Gilas’ heroes for this game but is also urging them to improve their free-throw shooting. The Nationals only shot 14-of-23 from the charity stripe.

“What a fight!! CJ Perez 4th Q takeover. KQ go-ahead 3 and Kai Sotto game-winning block. Congrats, Gilas! But please, for pity’s sake, practice free-throw shooting,” the fan commented.

Up next for Gilas is another big game against Iran on Sunday, Aug. 30.