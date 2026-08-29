Eala, Clarkson flaunt their love and pride for being Filipino

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipino pride took spotlight as tennis’s newest superstar Alex Eala and Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson met in the sidelights of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York.

The 21-year-old Eala shared a light moment with Clarkson, the New York Knicks guard who is currently enjoying the NBA break, as they talked about how special being a Filipino is and how their representation of the flag can unite the people together.

“I wear my culture on my sleeve. I’m sure you can understand. It brings so many people together,” said Eala in a video uploaded by ESPNW on Instagram.

“It’s crazy that I’m meeting you and how people can connect through culture and just nostalgia,” she added. “I think it’s a really powerful thing. You know when you got Filipino blood.”

The two sports stars also discussed how unique could Filipino fans support is, mainly in sports and its athletes.

Clarkson, who once bannered Gilas Pilipinas in the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, stressed that 2026 is a big year for the Philippines.

“No, seriously. We’re doing a lot for the country and the culture,” said Clarkson. “I think this has been a big year for the culture, for the Philippines…. I’m so proud of you.

For Eala, she’s just doing her part of promoting tennis in the basketball-frenzy Philippines.

“And I mean, the Philippines is basketball crazy. I’m trying to make it bigger,” Eala replied.