Mandaue schools eye transparent bags to boost security

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY — Schools in Mandaue City are considering the mandatory use of transparent bags as part of heightened security measures amid rising incidents of campus violence nationwide.

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division, said the use of see‑through bags is among several initiatives being studied to strengthen school safety and prevent violent incidents.

Other measures under review include walkthrough systems, handheld metal detectors, security cameras, and the deployment of additional security personnel.

Dagatan stressed that schools are exploring multiple solutions, not just one, with the primary goal of prevention.

He added that programs addressing students’ emotional and mental preparedness, as well as stronger coordination with parents and stakeholders, are also being prioritized.

The Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion (CIC) in Mandaue has already consulted its Parents‑Teachers Association, with most parents expressing support for the transparent bag policy.

At least one public school in the city has partially enforced the measure.

Dagatan emphasized that these efforts reflect the city’s proactive stance in ensuring safer learning environments for students and school personnel.