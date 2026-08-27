Charges filed vs gun owner, guard in Zambo school shooting

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Philippine National Police has filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the father of the suspect and a school security guard in connection with the shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

City Prosecutor Wendell Sotto confirmed his office received the complaint from the Philippine National Police on Monday, Aug. 24.

The suspect’s father, a Bureau of Customs security official, left his service firearm inside the vehicle that brought the student to school. He has since been relieved from his post to allow an impartial investigation.

One of the respondents is a security guard assigned to the Junior High School campus.

The complaint stemmed from findings of the Special Investigative Task Group ADZU, which the PNP announced on social media.

Investigators found no evidence of conspiracy involving any group or organization, nor any established school‑related or personal grievance that could explain the shooting.

The probe, however, cited prior preparation and exposure to violent online material as factors, along with lapses in firearm safekeeping and accountability that enabled unauthorized access to the weapon.

Security gaps in school entry and exit screening were also identified.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the investigation aimed to establish facts while respecting due process.

“We owe it to the families and to the school community to get the facts right. Hindi puwedeng puro assumptions. We follow the evidence, respect due process, and let the proper legal process determine accountability,” Nartatez said.