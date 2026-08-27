Gilas battles Jordan in an all-important duel to keep World Cup bid alive

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas is needing every support it can get as it tries to pump life to its flickering World Cup hopes when it takes on Jordan to open the second round of the 2027 FIBA Asian qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, Aug. 28.

The crucial duel, which will serve as the main event of the FIBA triple-header, is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. with an equally import clash between Iran and New Zealand raising the curtain at 2 p.m. and Australia staking its clean slate against Syria at 5 p.m.

The Nationals are entering the contest, well aware of the implications of its possible outcomes to their hopes of making it to their fourth-straight World Cup appearance.

Making things more complicated for Gilas is the absence of naturalized player Justin Brownlee putting more pressure on the team locals to step up against the visiting Falcons, who will be bannered by their own naturalized player Jalen Harris and Ahmad Al Dwairi.

“They have two really key players. Jalen Harris and Al Dwairi played the first couple of games (in the Jones Cup). But, we’ve known him from even the last World Cup. We’ve known Aldrari. And we know (Freddy) Ibrahim,” said Cone.

The veteran mentor is banking on familiarity against the Jordan side which the Filipinos hold a 5-4 record playing against in FIBA competitions. The last time the two teams faced each other, however, was during the Hangzhou Asian Games where Gilas defeated the Falcons, 70-60, to claim the gold.

“We’re familiar with the Jordan team. Probably more familiar with Jordan than we are with Iran. But, you know, the guy that we’re gonna have to be really concerned about is… their Justin Brownlee is Jalen Harris,” said Cone.

“He’s a former NBA guy, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard that averages 27 points a game. So, he’s someone that we’re gonna have to find some stoppers to go against,” he added.

Harris took the position of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as the team’s naturalized player. He once had a 42-point explosion in the first round of the qualifiers where Jordan defeated Syria, 100-48.

Jordan, however, is also expected to get its handful against Gilas even without Brownlee, with the defense also surely focused on containing 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto who will also be joined by June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu in the frontline.

Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao are also expected to play bigger roles in the crucial contest.