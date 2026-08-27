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3 nabbed for fuel theft, shabu in Cagayan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A rider fills up his tank ahead of a predicted “big-time” fuel price hike. Domestic oil firms are expected to implement double-digit increases starting Tuesday, potentially pushing diesel prices to a near-historic ₱166 per liter. (Photo by Mark Balmores I MB)

By Freddie Lazaro

CAMP MARCELO A. ADDURU, Tuguegarao City — Police arrested three men for petroleum theft and possession of shabu during a patrol in Barangay Catotoran Norte, Camalaniugan, Cagayan, early Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Camalaniugan police spotted a suspicious maroon Hyundai Starex near a cell site at about 2:15 a.m. and found empty gallons and plastic drums inside.

Two suspects, identified as aliases “Ramon” and “Ricky,” were later seen emerging from the cell site and attempting to flee, but were chased and arrested along with the van driver, alias “Kiko.”

Police recovered eight gallons containing petroleum believed to have been stolen from the cell site.

During a body search, alias Ramon allegedly discarded a sachet containing about one gram of suspected shabu, valued at P6,800.

The three suspects were brought to the Camalaniugan Municipal Police Station, where the recovered items were inventoried and documented.

Charges for theft and violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared.

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