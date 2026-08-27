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Resort owner, secretary slayed by robber in Quezon

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police cordon off a residence on Panganiban Street, Mauban, Quezon, where a resort owner and his secretary were slain during a robbery. (Photo by Quezon PIO via Danny Estacio)

By Danny Estacio

MAUBAN, Quezon — A 59‑year‑old resort owner and his 48‑year‑old secretary were stabbed to death during a robbery in Barangay Sadsaran on Thursday morning, Aug. 27.

Police identified the victims as “Nelson,” married, owner of Ikosan resort, hotel, and restaurant, and “Remy,” who lived with a partner. Both were residents of Panganiban Street.

The suspect was later found to be a resident of Sitio River Control, Barangay Lual Barrio, in the same town.

Investigators disclosed that at about 5:20 a.m., “Maida,” the victims’ house cleaner, said she was about to begin her daily chores when she discovered Remy lying dead in the bathroom with stab wounds, while Nelson was found lifeless in the bedroom with multiple knife wounds.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect stole a wallet and a cellphone belonging to the victims.

A hot pursuit operation was immediately launched, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

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