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Farmer guns down buddy dead with M16 rifle

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Freddie Lazaro

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — A farmer was arrested after gunning down his drinking companion with an M16 assault rifle in Barangay Bagumbayan, Tabuk City.

Police said the suspect, alias “Romy,” 30, fired the high‑powered weapon at his neighbor, alias “John,” 31, during a heated argument that erupted shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Responding officers found the victim lifeless at the scene with gunshot wounds to the head and right arm.

Investigators recovered several 5.56mm cartridge cases, confirming the use of the military‑grade firearm.

Authorities launched a massive hot pursuit operation, which led to Romy’s arrest the following day.

He is now facing charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.

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