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Laborer knifed dead over land dispute in Isabela

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Freddie Lazaro

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela — A simmering land feud erupted in bloodshed when a 46‑year‑old farmer fatally stabbed a 58‑year‑old construction worker during a confrontation at the boundary of two barangays on Aug. 26.

Police identified the victim as alias “Ammak” and the suspect as alias “Paco,” both residents of Barangay Sindun Maride.

Investigators said the two crossed paths near Sitio Lamang at around 7 a.m. and clashed over their long‑standing land dispute.

Ammak struck first, stabbing Paco in the arm. Paco chased him down, wrestled the knife, and repeatedly stabbed Ammak, killing him.

The suspect later surrendered to barangay officials and was turned over to police.

Authorities recovered the knife and confirmed that the fatal attack stemmed from the unresolved property conflict.

Paco is facing charges of murder, with police continuing their investigation into the violent culmination of the dispute.

 

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