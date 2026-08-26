Zamora hopes education gains endure beyond his term

By Hannah Nicol

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora expressed confidence that the local government’s education programs will continue even after his tenure, as the city distributed customized rubber shoes and physical education uniforms to 13,000 public school students.

Leading the turnover at the Makabagong San Juan Theater, Zamora said the initiative reflects the city’s governance framework, which he hopes will be sustained in the years ahead.

“Kung magtuloy-tuloy po ang ating Makabagong San Juan governance framework, ay tiwala po ako na tuloy-tuloy rin po itong mapapatupad sa mga darating na panahon kahit wala na po si Mayor Francis Zamora bilang mayor ng San Juan,” he noted.

The distribution marked the second rollout of specially designed shoes and P.E. uniforms for K‑12 students, part of a broader education assistance program aimed at easing family expenses and ensuring learners have essential school needs.

Beyond shoes and uniforms, the city has equipped classrooms with fiber optic internet and 55‑inch smart TVs, provided tablets to students, and extended ₱3,000 in educational aid per family.

Honor students and graduates receive cash incentives, while teachers benefit from laptops and financial support.

Zamora emphasized that these investments allow students to focus on their studies, citing San Juan’s 95 percent functional literacy rate—the highest among highly urbanized cities in the 2024 FLEMMS survey.

The city government affirmed its commitment to continue strengthening public education under the Makabagong San Juan governance framework, underscoring Zamora’s wish that these programs endure well beyond his term.