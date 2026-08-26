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San Beda Alabang suspends F2F classes over ‘safety concern’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Jonathan Hicap

San Beda College Alabang suspended face‑to‑face classes at all levels on Aug. 26 due to a reported safety concern.

Rector Fr. Gerardo Ma. De Villa issued an urgent notice stating that all classes, from basic education to graduate school, will shift online.

As a result, the physical campus was temporarily closed to students and unauthorized personnel, while on‑campus activities involving students were suspended.

In a separate advisory released at 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 25, the Office of the Rector said the suspension “is taken out of an abundance of caution following an unverified safety concern reported late this evening, ensuring the total safety and security of our school community.”

The advisory added that security and local authorities will conduct routine campus sweeps in response to the threat.

“We ask everyone to remain calm, follow the official advisory, and rely only on information released through the official San Beda College Alabang channels. A further advisory on campus operations for Thursday, August 27 will be issued by 3:00 p.m. tomorrow,” the rector said.

 

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