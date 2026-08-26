Thompson chose Heat for chance to win, make another title run

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — Klay Thompson says he already feels right at home in Miami, and there are reasons why that makes perfect sense.

Mychal Thompson, his father, starred for a team that won a high school state title at Miami Jackson High in 1974. Mychel Thompson, his brother, went to the same high school in Oregon that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra attended. He’s never had a chance to live this close to the many relatives he has in the nearby Bahamas. And if all that wasn’t enough, the news conference where Thompson was getting introduced Tuesday, Aug. 25, as the newest Heat player started a bit late because of Miami’s notorious traffic.

“I know it’s a demanding atmosphere,” Thompson said. “That’s what attracted me to being here.”

Thompson — who is No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list — cleared waivers Sunday following his buyout from the Dallas Mavericks and wasted little time finalizing a two-year deal worth about $11.5 million later that day to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and his former Golden State teammate Andrew Wiggins in Miami. The second season of the deal with the Heat is at Thompson’s option.

He left about $10 million on the table to get a chance to play for Miami and says the opportunity to win is what mattered.

“I’ve tasted winning before and there’s really nothing like it,” said Thompson, who was part of four NBA title teams with Golden State in the years when he and Warriors guard Stephen Curry were the “Splash Brothers” duo that changed the game with their prolific 3-point shooting. “The opportunity to win again at a very high level was so attractive to me.”

He’s a five-time All-Star, holds the league record with 14 made 3s in a game, has connected on at least 10 3s in a game nine times and will enter this season just 74 3s behind Ray Allen — a former Heat guard — for third place on the league’s all-time list.

It’s the latest big move for the Heat this summer. They acquired Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee in a deal that saw them send Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis to the Bucks. They also signed another big-time 3-point threat in Tim Hardaway Jr., who grew up in Miami while his father was playing for the Heat.

“There’s going to be a lot of eyeballs on our team this year,” Spoelstra said. “This is what we wanted.”

Spoelstra said Thompson is “one of the best who’s ever done it” and raved about what he’s bringing to Miami.

“We’re very excited about this,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve always had great respect for him. He’s a highly, highly decorated champion. … He knows how to win. He knows how to help others. He has a great IQ for the game. And defensively he has pride in being a legitimate two-way basketball player.”

Thompson said he can’t wait to get the full team together and get to work, calling the potential of the new Heat roster “limitless.”

“It’s kind of a redemption season for me to show I can still make an impact on winning and do it consistently,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to get to work. It’s pretty surreal being here. But what an honor it is.”