2 nabbed in Manila gas station robbery

The Manila Police District (MPD) arrested two suspects involved in a robbery at a gasoline station in Paco, Manila, on Aug. 17.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the suspects arriving at the gas station on a motorcycle at around 2 a.m. before declaring a holdup.

Police said the suspects first tried to take cash from the gasoline station’s register but failed.

They then robbed the pump attendant, taking his cellphone and P3,000 in cash.

The suspects were arrested in separate hot-pursuit operations in Barangay Catmon, Malabon, on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Authorities said the two suspects will face appropriate charges. (Shane Quiachon)