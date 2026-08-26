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Valenzuela gov’t launches mental health program for students

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Mayor Weslie "Wes" Gatchalian leads the launch of the PANATAG Mental Health Program at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela on Monday, Aug. 24. (Photo from Valenzuela PIO)

By Hannah Nicol

The Valenzuela City government has launched a school-based mental health program to make psychological and wellness services more accessible to students.

Mayor Weslie “Wes” Gatchalian led the launch of the PANATAG Mental Health Program at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela (PLV) on Monday, Aug. 24.

Implemented in partnership with Mindscapes by PhilCare, the program offers psychological consultations, nutritionist and social worker consultations, mental health assessments, and 24/7 chat and helpline support.

The services will also be available to dependents and other household members of beneficiaries.

PANATAG Mental Health Hubs will be established at PLV and Valenzuela Technological College (ValTech), providing students with dedicated spaces where they can seek mental health support on campus.

Students are required to register using email addresses provided under the program before they can access the services.

Gatchalian said the city wants to ensure that young people have someone to turn to when they need help.

“Hindi natin maibabalik ang mga buhay na nawala. Pero maaari nating tiyakin na sa susunod na kabataang magsasabing, ‘Hindi na ako okay,’ may makikinig. May tutulong. May masasandalan,” Gatchalian said.

He added that support should go beyond simply telling students that help is available.

“Kailangan nating tiyaking may tunay silang malalapitan. Kaya sa Valenzuela City, inilunsad natin ang kauna-unahang LGU-supported, school-based mental health program sa Pilipinas, na sisimulan natin sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela at ValTech,” the mayor said.

The city government said the program also focuses on privacy, data security, and easier access to services.

It added that PANATAG aims to encourage students to seek help without fear of stigma and provide timely support to those experiencing mental health concerns.

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