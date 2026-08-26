Entertainment

Archie Alemania: ‘Never po ako nangmanyak!’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor Archie Alemania continues to deny singer-actress Rita Daniela’s allegation against him, maintaining that he could never have done what she accused him of despite having been found guilty by a court.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz on Sunday, Aug. 23, Alemania maintained, “Hindi ko kayang gawin ‘yon.”

“Sa tinatagal-tagal ko sa showbiz, sa dinami-dami ng chicks ko, sa dinami-dami ng babae ko, never po akong nangmanyak,” he reiterated.

“Kailangan mutual consent ‘yan, e, para may mangyari sa inyo. Pero never kong ginawa kahit kanino ‘yon, kahit no’ng nambababae ako.”

The remarks come despite Alemania having already been found guilty in October 2025 of Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code in connection with the case filed by Daniela.

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