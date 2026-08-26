Isko orders door-to-door anti-leptospirosis drive as Manila cases surge

By Hannah Nicol

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered health workers to conduct door-to-door visits as part of an intensified campaign against leptospirosis following a sharp rise in cases in the city.

Domagoso issued the directive on Wednesday, Aug. 26, after meeting with officer‑in‑charge City Health Officer Dr. Grace Padilla and directors of the city’s seven district hospitals to discuss the rise in infections following flooding caused by the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

“Ibaliktad natin ‘yung sitwasyon: na hindi na tayo ang hanapin, tayo na ang humanap sa mga posibleng na-expose sa baha at nakararamdam ng ilang sintomas ng impeksyon ng leptospirosis,” Domagoso said during his livestream.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, the city recorded 89 new leptospirosis cases on Aug. 26, 38 on Aug. 25, 16 on Aug. 24, 10 on Aug. 23, 11 on Aug. 22, 22 on Aug. 21, and 11 on Aug. 20.

This brought the total number of new cases recorded during the week to 197.

Five patients also died from leptospirosis during the same period, including one on Aug. 24, two on Aug. 25, and two on Aug. 26.

“Ako ay taos-pusong nakikiramay sa limang pamilya ng mga sumakabilang-buhay ito lamang pong linggong ito,” the mayor said.

Domagoso warned that cases may continue to rise because of the disease’s incubation period, noting that residents exposed to floodwaters during the Aug. 17 to 18 Habagat may only now begin showing symptoms.

“Patuloy pa itong lalaki. Posibleng lumaki kung ganito ang escalation, nahihinog pa lang ho ang impeksyon,” he said.

The mayor said the city currently has 389,000 doxycycline capsules available across its health facilities, up from 51,000 remaining capsules as of Aug. 24.

Of the additional supply, 300,000 capsules came from the Department of Health, while 40,000 were donated by the private sector.

“Sa mga taga-lungsod ng Maynila, mahirap, middle class, mayaman, meron po tayo at pwede niyong ma-access yung 389,000 doxycycline capsules,” Domagoso said.

He urged residents exposed to floodwaters to visit any of Manila’s 44 health centers or seven district hospitals for free consultation and appropriate preventive treatment, even if they have yet to develop symptoms.

Domagoso also raised concern over congestion at the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, where 69 patients were being accommodated in its 40-bed emergency room as of Wednesday morning.

“Kahit gaano kalaki yung emergency room ng Ospital ng Maynila, I can honestly say that our situation is we are now being overwhelmed by the infection ng ating mga pasyente na infected ng leptospirosis,” he said.

The Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center earlier reported that its emergency room had reached 300 percent capacity over the past two days amid a surge in patients, including suspected and confirmed leptospirosis cases.

To help decongest emergency rooms, the city activated the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center at Santa Ana Hospital, which has 17 beds for leptospirosis patients. Ten beds were already occupied as of Wednesday.

Domagoso also ordered the opening of additional wards in other city hospitals to accommodate more patients.

He advised residents to watch for early symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and reddening of the eyes, and to seek medical attention immediately instead of self-medicating.