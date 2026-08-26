Baguio launches first safety drill to boost school readiness

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), in partnership with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), staged the first Aggressive Behavior and Safety Response Drill at Baguio City National High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong personally observed the exercise to assess how well agencies coordinated and how prepared schools are to respond to incidents involving aggressive behavior.

He stressed that the drill is vital in enhancing the readiness of teachers, students, and law enforcement to safeguard lives during emergencies.

“The goal is to ensure that schools and agencies can effectively manage situations that threaten safety, protect students and personnel, and strengthen inter‑agency coordination,” Magalong said.

Following its successful conduct, the city government announced plans to roll out similar drills in other schools, underscoring the importance of preparedness across the education sector.

The activity was carried out with the support of the Department of Education (DepEd)–Baguio, City Health Services Office, private psychologists, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).